NSFAS rolls out 'town to town' outreach intervention programme

Prospective students who wish to study at a public university or TVET college in 2020 have exactly 10 days left before the closing of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) application cycle on 30 November 2019.

As part of the intensified application drive, NSFAS has rolled out a regional "town to town" outreach intervention programme - to reach out to prospective beneficiaries and students who have not submitted their applications.

NSFAS aims to utilize these programs to leverage equal opportunities for access in, and success to, higher education and training, mainly telescoping disadvantaged communities, and provinces with a low number of applications received.

Over the next few days, NSFAS officers will continue to be deployed across all nine provinces with a focus on the Eastern Cape, Free State, North West, Northern Cape, and Western Cape - due to the low number of applications received in these provinces.

To date, the scheme has received 365 922 applications nationwide, with KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, and Limpopo provinces continuing to lead with the highest number of applications.

NSFAS Administrator, Dr. Randall Carolissen, said that although the number of applicants living with disability increased significantly over the prior year to over 1000, it remains disappointingly low.

Carolissen said that NSFAS has prioritized engagements with relevant government departments and agencies to improve applications in this regard.

Applicants who do not have access to computer facilities and smartphones, are urged to visit their nearest National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) offices, local libraries, Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), Thusong Centres, and Department of Basic Education (DBE) District Teacher Development Centres national wide, to apply for funding.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)