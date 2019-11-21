Section of JNU teachers disassociate themselves from JNUTA

A section of JNU teachers have decided to disassociate themselves from the JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA) owing to their "indifference" towards the attack on teachers by protesters.

Teachers accused the JNUTA of "being hand in glove" with protesters.

Their statement comes in the wake of protest by JNU students against fee hike during which protesters have been accused of "holding a professor hostage" for over 24 hours.

