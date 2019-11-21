International Development News
NSS Volunteers From North Zone Train for Pre-Republic Day Parade Camp at Chitkara University From November 15-24, 2019

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 18:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 18:24 IST
CHANDIGARH, India, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chitkara University is hosting the North Zone Pre-Republic Day Parade Camp at the Punjab Campus, from November 15-24, 2019, under the aegis of NSS Regional Directorate, Chandigarh; and the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India. The 10-day Pre-RD Parade Camp (North Zone) is aimed at selecting the best NSS volunteers to take part in the Republic Day.

NSS volunteers from 8 States across Northern Region (Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, J&K, Rajasthan, Ladakh) with 210 contenders are participating in the parade camp, along with their Program Officers, to make their way to the top. During the camp, the participating NSS volunteers will be provided opportunities to meet and interact with various eminent personalities from different fields, who will boost their morale and share knowledge.

Guest of Honour, Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Dept. of Youth Services and Sports, Punjab; formally declared the camp open, during a spectacular ceremony organised by Chitkara University students & staff, in the presence of Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Vice-Chancellor, Chitkara University. Esteemed dignitaries in attendance included, Mrs. Harinder Kaur, Regional Director, NSS Regional Directorate, Chandigarh; Mr. Rajkumar, Youth Officer, NSS Regional Directorate, Chandigarh; and Mr. Charanjit Singh, State NSS Officer, Punjab.

Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Vice Chancellor, Chitkara University, said, "We are privileged to have the opportunity to host the North Zone Pre-Republic Day Parade Camp at our campus. Chitkara University strives to encourage an understanding of Indian heritage, civic responsibilities and love of country among its students - and the Camp shares the same values by inculcating a sense & spirit of patriotism, national integration, solidarity, brotherhood, communal harmony among the student volunteers, which is essential for the future of our Nation." Through the Pre-Republic Day Parade Camp, only a few selected and bright NSS Volunteers will be picked to take part in the RD Parade at Rajpath, New Delhi, to salute the 'First Citizen of the Country'.

A typical day at the Pre-RD Parade Camp begins early morning from 6am and extends up to 10pm. The day starts with Prabhat Pheri organised by the NSS volunteers followed by morning assembly, NSS Song, National Anthem and physical exercise. The camp includes activities like Shramdan, Yoga, Community Singing, Parade Practice, Academic Lectures, Discussions, Quiz, Debate and evening Cultural Programmes. NSS volunteers also take part in hospitality assignments on different days of the camp involving volunteers of different state one by one. The camp is managed entirely by the NSS Officials, student volunteers and contingent leaders.

The National Service Scheme (NSS) is the flagship programme of the Department of Youth Affairs, under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, with strength of over 36.5 lakh NSS Volunteers throughout the country, aiming at 'Personality Development of the Volunteers through community service'. Taking part in the Republic Day Parade at Rajpath, New Delhi is one of its National Level Programs.

About Chitkara University:

In the year 2002, Chitkara Educational Trust established its Punjab campus 30km from Chandigarh, on the Chandigarh-Patiala National Highway. In the year 2010, Chitkara University was established by the Punjab State Legislature under 'The Chitkara University Act'. Chitkara University, one of the best university in Punjab is a government-recognized university with the right to confer degrees as per the Sections 2(f) and 22(1) of the UGC Act, 1956.

Chitkara University has been founded by Dr. Ashok Chitkara and Dr. Madhu Chitkara who have been passionate teachers for more than 40 years now. Chitkara Education brings with it, a reputation that has been earned through years of serving the career - needs of the student community. It is a reputation for excellence and innovation among coveted employers for preparing graduates who have the knowledge and skills they need for success in their workplace.

Chitkara University graduates go on to have great careers, as they have their hands on the responsive teaching methodology. Students from around the country are attracted to Chitkara University because of their commitment to teaching excellence, their research that makes a difference, their industry partnerships and their tailored courses. This difference has been acknowledged by students, parents, alumni, government, and industry since the inception of the university.

Within a decade, most of Chitkara University academic programs are ranked among the top 50 programs in the country which speaks volumes about their string of academic heritage, highly committed faculty, extensive industry collaborations, great international connections and state-of-the-art campus facilities. For more information, please visit https://www.chitkara.edu.in/

