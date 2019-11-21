International Development News
Australia education min Dan Tehan inaugurates new IDP Education regional headquarters in Gurgaon

Australian Minister for Education Dan Tehan inaugurated the new regional headquarters of IDP Education, the co-owner of IELTS exam, in Gurgaon. Tehan was joined by Harinder Sidhu, the Australian High Commissioner to India, and a delegation of Australian vice chancellors and institution representatives at the inauguration on Wednesday.

As a one-stop-location for international students and English language learners, the new headquarters will offer course matching and application assistance, visa services, accommodation advice, health insurance support, computer-delivered IELTS and pre-departure briefings. "Australia and India have a strong and enduring relationship forged through our shared passion for education," Tehan said.

Piyush Kumar, IDP Regional Director, South Asia, said, "We know studying overseas is a life changing decision, not only for students, but for their families. The space has been designed to allow students and their parents access to all the information and services they need to begin their international studies with confidence and clarity." IDP, an ASX listed company that is 50 per cent owned by Australian universities, is a co-owner of IELTS, the popular English language test and an operator of nine English language teaching campuses across South East Asia.

