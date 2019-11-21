International Development News
Missing JNU student Najeeb's mother urges people to support protesting students

  New Delhi
  Updated: 21-11-2019 20:17 IST
  • Created: 21-11-2019 20:17 IST
The mother of missing JNU student, Najeeb Ahmed, on Thursday urged people to support the varsity's students in their protest against hostel fee hike. Fatima Nafees, the mother of Najeeb, visited the university on Thursday and met students who sustained injuries allegedly after being baton-charged by the police during their protest on Monday.

She also met Shashi Bhushan Pandey, who had claimed that he was baton-charged despite telling police that he was visually challenged, at the campus and expressed solidarity. "The students were beaten up like animals. This struggle is not only their's but for the coming generations. I urge everyone in the country to join this struggle since they are demanding what is rightfully their's and that is to have lower fees," she said.

While citing the examples of Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Nafees said the varsity's students have done well in various fields. Najeeb Ahmed, a first-year MSc Biotechnology student of JNU, went missing in 2016 after an altercation with students on campus and has not been traced till date.

