Patidar leader Hardik Patel extends support to JNU students' protest

Patidar community leader Hardik Patel on Friday extended support to the protest by the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University against the hostel fee hike.

In a message posted on his Twitter handle, he said the students are not fighting a battle for themselves but for the coming generations.

He said there is a "conspiracy to end JNU" and alleged that the youth are being misguided in the name of religion and nationalism by the government.

