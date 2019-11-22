International Development News
Development News Edition

Japanese student found dead at IIT-Guwahati

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 13:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 13:13 IST
Japanese student found dead at IIT-Guwahati

A Japanese student on an exchange programme at IIT-Guwahati has been found dead inside a hostel room, police said. The body of the student, identified as that of Kota Onoda (22) was found hanging from the ventilator of a bathroom in Lohit hostel at 3.30 pm on Thursday, a spokesperson of IIT-Guwahati said.

After receiving information, a police team reached the spot and recovered the body. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital and the Japanese Embassy in New Delhi has been informed about it, the spokesperson said.

Onoda, a masters programme student at Gifu University in Japan, was doing internship in the Bio-Sciences and Bio- Engineering department of IIT-Guwahati for a semester, as part of the exchange programme. His internship was scheduled to end on November 30.

A delegation of Gifu University that was in Guwahati on Thursday and the Ministry of External Affairs were also informed by the IIT authorities about the incident..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Take 5: Browns' missing piece, Cowboys-Patriots clash

Heavyweight clashes in Foxborough, Mass., and Santa Clara, Calif., headline a juicy Week 12 slate, but were going to start first with the Cleveland Browns. At 4-6, the Browns remain playoff long shots, but theyve unveiled perhaps the league...

UPDATE 1-Commerzbank CEO calls on EU to stick to principles in face of U.S. policy

Commerzbanks chief executive criticised the U.S. administration for unilateral dealmaking on Friday and called for Germany and Europe to stick to our principles.Martin Zielkes comments come as Europe debates strengthening its banking and ca...

Hungary's ruling Fidesz could quit European conservative bloc -Orban

Hungarys ruling Fidesz party may leave the European Unions umbrella centre-right bloc after receiving mixed signals about its intentions following Fideszs suspension from the group, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.The European Pe...

Tesla suffers broken glass mishap during chaotic launch

Los Angeles, Nov 22 AFP The big reveal of Teslas electric pick-up went embarrassingly wrong when the supposedly impact-proof windows smashed, leaving a flustered Elon Musk to flounder through the rest of his presentation in front of a badly...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019