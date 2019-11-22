International Development News
BHU department 'reopen', protests continue

  • Varanasi
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 17:09 IST
  • Created: 22-11-2019 17:09 IST
The faculty of Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vigyan of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) reopened on Friday even as a section of the students continued their protests against the appointment of a Muslim professor in the faculty. The protesters, mostly from the RSS-affiliated student's union ABVP, have been demonstrating against Feroze Khan's appointment, saying only a Hindu can teach Sanskrit at the university in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. Although the university has backed him, Khan has been unable to take classes.

"The Faculty of Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vigyan, Banaras Hindu University, has reopened," the BHU tweeted on Thursday. A section of students continued their demonstration for the 15th day on Friday, and recited Hanuman Chalisa and bhajans.

A BHU spokesperson said several rounds of talks were held on Thursday in the vice chancellor's office by students, teachers, chief proctor. It was decided to open the classroom and hold classed from next day. Soon after the meeting, the classroom's lock were opened, the spokesperson said.

A student leader, Chakrapani Ojha, said they were not against Khan, but were continuing their dharna against the "irregularities" in the appointment process of the varsity and also for the "violation" of BHU Act, 1915, that "states a non-Hindu cannot teach in the SVDV". PTI CORR HMB

