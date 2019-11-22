Show vocational, non-vocational talent at India Skills Kerala

Skills like cooking and hair- dressing have found entry into the contest list of the India Skills Kerala 2020, which sets the stage for youngsters to compete in a wide range of vocational and non-vocational skills. The event is being jointly organised by the Industrial Training Department and Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence (KASE), the states Skill Development Mission under the Labour and Skills Department.

The state-level winners will make it to India Skills National 2020, and the national winners will get the opportunity to participate in World Skills 2021, Shanghai, China. Participants from Kerala had put up a splendid performance at World Skills Competitions 2019 at Kazan, Russia.

Apart from events that require skill in latest technology, competitions will be held in baking and confectionery, beauty therapy, health and social care, hotel reception management, and jewellery-making, a KASE release said here on Friday. The competitions have been planned in district, zonal and state-levels and the winners will receive attractive cash prizes.

The scope of the ensuing edition of the event has been widened by inclusion of more skills related to IT and other cutting-edge technologies, the release said. The district-level competitions will be held from December 14 to 19.

The zonal events will be organised in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode from January 10 to 15, 2020. The state-level competitions will take place at Swapna Nagari, Kozhikode, from February 15 to 17.

The winner of India Skills Kerala will get Rs one lakh while the runner-up will be awarded Rs 50,000. Finalists will get Rs 10,000 each.

Those who were born on January 1, 1996 or after can compete in cloud computing, cyber technology, IT network cabling and water technology and those born on January 1, 1999 or after will be eligible to compete in the remaining skills, the release said. The last date for registration will be December 4, 2019, it added..

