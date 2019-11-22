International Development News
Protest ends, BHU Sanskrit department reopens

  • PTI
  • Varanasi
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 18:08 IST
  • Created: 22-11-2019 18:08 IST
A group of Banaras Hindu University students protesting against the appointment of a Muslim professor at the Sanskirt department ended their ‘dharna’ on Friday. The university had announced on Thursday that classes at the department would resume, indicating that the stir against the appointment of assistant professor Feroze Khan had ended.

But the protest by the small group continued for some hours on Friday, till an announcement by the agitating students themselves. The group had insisted that a Muslim cannot teach Sanskrit, a stand opposed by other students. On Friday, the RSS too said it did not agree with the students.

