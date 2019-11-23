International Development News
Development News Edition

Government, Industry and Academic Partnership to Develop Sport in India

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 05:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 05:33 IST
Government, Industry and Academic Partnership to Develop Sport in India

New Delhi, 22 November 2019: Celebrating 25 years of engagement in India, Australia'sDeakin University hosted an event to highlight the importance of government, industry and academic partnerships to develop sport in India, held at the Australian High Commission in New Delhi. 

The event included Australian Education Minister Dan Tehan MP alongside Deakin's Vice-Chancellor Professor Iain Martin and Rajasthan Royals' COO Jake Lush McCrum.

Sport in India is growing as never before, with the introduction of premier leagues and tournaments in sports as diverse as football, basketball, tennis and kabbadi. There is a huge emphasis on professionalizing the industry in India across sport management, development, science and governance.

Mr Tehan said Australians loved sport and the country's universities had earned a reputation as world-leaders in sport science, health, management and commerce.

"Australia is a leading provider of sport education and our institutions are well placed to meet the growing demand from India for an international education in sport science and business. It makes sense that the world's biggest sports teams want to work with our universities and tap into our knowledge and talent," Mr Tehan said.

During the discussions, Deakin's association with the Rajasthan Royals was cited as the perfect example of such collaboration.

Currently in its fourth year of association, Deakin was the first Australian university to partner with a team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and is the official sports education partner for Rajasthan Royals.

Jointly the partners have promoted sport education in India and facilitated research in sport management and sport science, while working on initiatives to encourage the participation of women in sport.

Deakin Vice-Chancellor Professor Iain Martin said Deakin was the first international education provider to set up an office in India and is ranked in the world's top three universities for sports science, so working to promote the professionalisation of sport in India was a perfect fit.

"Our partnership with the Rajasthan Royals is a pivotal part of this work. It helps attract the best and brightest Indian students to study sport in Australia, creates meaningful research and training connections between both countries, and provides opportunities for Australian students to participate in internships and study tours during the Indian Premier League season," Professor Martin said.

"We want to help the next generation to make sport a professional industry in India, while also offering all our students the opportunity to learn globally-relevant skills. These skills will be vital in enabling them to build an exciting career in sport, wherever it takes them."

Through the association, Deakin and the Rajasthan Royals work on promoting sport education in India through research in sport marketing, branding, sponsorships, development, fan engagement and player performance analysis. 

Executive Chairman of the Rajasthan Royals Ranjit Barthakur said his team was at the forefront of nurturing and promoting young Indian talent and this partnership with Deakin University aligns with our core strategy of discovering potential and championing dreams. We share a philosophy that puts empowerment at the forefront of the business.

"A combination of world class education put together with on field training and exposure can produce extraordinary results and this is exactly what Rajasthan Royals and Deakin University are working towards. This partnership provides aspiring sports professionals with an opportunity to learn, gain deeper insights into the running of a sports franchise and widen their horizons for future employment." Mr Barthakur said.

The most important feature of the collaboration is the Deakin Royals 100 per cent scholarship provided to a deserving Indian student to study a sport-related course at Deakin in Australia. The scholarship consists of a full waiver of tuition fees for on-shore studies at Deakin, with the objective that the recipient will use the education and experience to give back to society.

Aiswarya Aanand, winner of the Deakin Royals Sports Scholarship 2019, said the scholarship was a dream come true to study at an international university. 

"I wish to use this opportunity to enhance my knowledge and skills to work on performativity and resistance among sportswomen back in my home state," Aishwarya said.

Aishwarya is an avid sportsperson, representing her state under-19 cricket team and captaining the volleyball team at IIT Madras at the prestigious Inter-IIT tournament. She is currently studying a Master of Business (Sport Management) at Deakin.

The Deakin-Royals collaboration also provides internship opportunities to Deakin students during IPL season in marketing, sponsorship, operations, public relations etc. This allows students to apply management and marketing theories and business principles in a challenging real-world environment.

Deakin student Shivshankar Ranjit interned with the Royals in the 2019 IPL season and is currently working with Cricket Australia as a digital analyst.

"I interned with the Rajasthan Royals' digital and public relations team. The experience was very dynamic and the exhilarating spirit of the tournament was well-reflected. It drew me closer to understanding the sporting landscape in India in more ways than one, which is certainly helping me in my current role at Cricket Australia," Shivshankar said.

Deakin aims to further expand this work in India through a series of short development programs to be offered in sport marketing, management, coaching, development and governance, to be launched in 2020.

About Deakin University

Established in 1974, Deakin University is one of Australia's leading tertiary education providers and is ranked in the top 1 per cent of world universities (ARWU). It has won numerous awards and teaches more than 60,000 students each year offering students world-class programs and endless opportunities.

Celebrating 25 years of engagement in India, Deakin University was the first international education provider to set up an office in India in 1994. It has established premier partnerships in India to transform education and research into beneficial community outcomes, to produce world-class graduates and contribute to the growth and sustainability of the communities.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1034710/India_Sport.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713572/DeakinUniversityLogo.jpg

Media Contact : David Das, david.das@deakin.edu.au, +91 11 26544715, ETP Services Pvt Ltd

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

NZ economic growth to remain steady, business investment set to expand

Watch: 'Not-so-armored' glass in Elon Musk's Cybertruck embarrasses Tesla

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Two dead, 9 missing as fishing boat sinks off Morocco

A boat capsized off the coast of Moroccos port of Tan Tan, 1,378 km 856 miles south of capital Rabat, leaving two fishermen dead while at least nine others were still missing, the fisheries department said late on Friday.The two bodies were...

U.S. Army cadets told not to use TikTok in uniform

U.S. Army cadets were this week instructed not to use China-owned social media app TikTok while representing the military, an Army spokeswoman said on Friday, amid concerns over the apps handling of user data.The directive comes after Chuck...

UPDATE 6-Trump accuses impeachment witness of lying, defends use of Giuliani

President Donald Trump on Friday accused a witness in the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry of lying and offered an explanation for his controversial use of his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine policy, saying Giulianis crime-fighti...

UPDATE 3-Ex-Trump ally Bolton says Twitter account 'liberated' from White House control

U.S. President Donald Trumps former national security adviser John Bolton said on Friday that Twitter Inc had returned control of his personal account to him after it had been taken over by the White House. We have now liberated the Twitter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019