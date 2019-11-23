Protests in Delhi against hostel fee hike

A large number of people took to the streets in Delhi on Saturday in support of the students' protest against the hostel and mess fee hike in the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

The protesters, including members of civil society, JNU alumna, teachers and students, started the march from Mandi House and raised slogans, asking the varsity administration to roll back the fee hike and the government to "make education affordable to all".

