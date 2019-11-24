International Development News
Development News Edition

Guj school that gave land for Nithyananda's ashram gets notice

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 20:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 20:31 IST
The district administration in Gujarat's Ahmedabad has issued notice to DPS (East) School for leasing out land to controversial godman Nithyananda as well as to explain discrepancies in land details furnished by it to authorities, an official said on Sunday. Nithyananda's ashram was operating out of the premises of DPS (East) School in Hirapur village in Ahmedabad district.

Two disciples were arrested recently on charges of kidnapping as well as employing child labour. Nithyananda is also an accused in the case, officials said. Collector Pandey Sunday said discrepancies have been found in the report related to land allotment furnished by the school administration while seeking permission from the state education department.

"The detail of the survey number furnished by the school while seeking NoC (to set up the school) is different from the survey number on which the school is located. We have sought details from the school over this. We have also asked the school for the contract under which it leased out land for the ashram," Pandey said. Details of admissions given by the school under the Right to Education have also been sought, he said.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had also earlier sought a report from Gujarat Education department on how land of a school was leased out to Nithyananda's ashram without its permission. Meanwhile, police said they have recovered six more mobile phones hidden in a digital locker, which was cut open after the two arrested disciples of Nithyananda failed to provide the password.

The locker also contained imitation jewellery and some cash, police said, adding that the phones have been sent for forensic analysis. Hitesh Puri, the principal of DPS School, was arrested on November 21 under section 188 of IPC (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

An FIR was registered on November 19 against Nithyananda on the charges of alleged kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children to make them collect donations from followers to run his ashram in Ahmedabad in Gujarat. Two of his disciples, Pranpriya and Priyatatva, were arrested on the same day on charges of kidnapping, assault, illegal confinement, police had said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

