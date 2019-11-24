Prez Kovind to attend UU Platinum Jubilee meet on Dec 8: Min

President Ram Nath Kovind will attend a special function in the Utkal University here on December 8 marking the culmination of year-long platinum jubilee celebrations of the varsity, Odisha Higher Education minister Arun Kumar Sahoo said here on Sunday. Sahoo said this while addressing the alumni meet held here as part of the platinum jubilee celebration.

He said the Vice-Chancellor of the varsity SM Patnaik had earlier invited the President to participate in the celebration. Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also attended the meeting as chief guest.

Both Sahoo and Pradhan were alumni of Utkal University. Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik are also scheduled to attend the special event, he said.

The chief minister on Saturday had inaugurated the five-day platinum jubilee celebrations of the university and announced a grant of Rs 100 crore to the university for setting up six centres of excellence. Pradhan while addressing the meeting announced that he will donate his one years salary for the development of Utkal University. He suggested to the university Vice- Chancellor to open an alumni association fund to receive the donations from alumni for the development of the university.

"The university which has turned 75 years occupies a prominent place in the history of Odisha. It has produced many leaders, bureaucrats, litterateurs and entrepreneurs and it is now up to the alumni to give back to the alma mater," Pradhan said. He also promised to ensure setting up a modern auditorium in the university. Pradhan, being a student of Anthropology, said his studies at the varsity has kept him connected with the culture and traditions of India..

