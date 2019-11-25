International Development News
JNU students will have to pay minimum Rs 6,000 per month: JNUSU

JNUSU, the students' union of JNU clarified on the exact fee hike against which students are protesting. 

Image Credit: (@JNUSUOfficial)

How much is the free hike against which the students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) are protesting (#JNUProtests) for over two weeks?

Amid claims and counterclaims on social media about the exact data of the fee hike, the students' union of the university (JNUSU) has clarified that if the fee hike is implemented, a student will have to cough up a minimum of Rs 6,000 per month.

"The fee hike is not from Rs 10 to Rs 300 per month. This absurd data is being circulated to discredit #JNUProtests. The students presently pay Rs 3,000 per month which has been increased to Rs 6,000 + approximately, with a provision for further upwards revision," said JNUSU in a recent tweet.

The clarification reportedly after the university in a three-page statement on November 22 defended the fee hike. In the statement, the university argued that after the hike, the fee has become approximately Rs 4,500 per month for general category while BPL students will have to pay Rs 3,400 per month. The JNU administration also alleged 'misinformation campaign', and termed the hike as 'service charge'.

Meanwhile, the students are getting support from various quarters. In a protest march on Sunday, the students were supported by university alumni, faculty members, social activists and political workers as well.

A national level protest has been called by the JNUSU on November 27.

