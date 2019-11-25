JNU students will have to pay minimum Rs 6,000 per month: JNUSU

How much is the free hike against which the students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) are protesting (#JNUProtests) for over two weeks?

Amid claims and counterclaims on social media about the exact data of the fee hike, the students' union of the university (JNUSU) has clarified that if the fee hike is implemented, a student will have to cough up a minimum of Rs 6,000 per month.

"The fee hike is not from Rs 10 to Rs 300 per month. This absurd data is being circulated to discredit #JNUProtests. The students presently pay Rs 3,000 per month which has been increased to Rs 6,000 + approximately, with a provision for further upwards revision," said JNUSU in a recent tweet.

The fee hike is not from Rs 10 to Rs 300 per month. This absurd data is being circulated to discredit #JNUProtests. Students pay Rs3000 every single month, and that has been increased to Rs6000+ approximately, with a provision for further upward revision. Stay informed. #JNUFact — JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) November 24, 2019

The clarification reportedly after the university in a three-page statement on November 22 defended the fee hike. In the statement, the university argued that after the hike, the fee has become approximately Rs 4,500 per month for general category while BPL students will have to pay Rs 3,400 per month. The JNU administration also alleged 'misinformation campaign', and termed the hike as 'service charge'.

Meanwhile, the students are getting support from various quarters. In a protest march on Sunday, the students were supported by university alumni, faculty members, social activists and political workers as well.

A national level protest has been called by the JNUSU on November 27.

