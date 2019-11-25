International Development News
Development News Edition

DU's school of open learning postpones first sem exams to next year

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 19:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 19:06 IST
DU's school of open learning postpones first sem exams to next year

The first semester examinations of Delhi University's School Of Open Learning (SOL) have been postponed and now be held along with the second semester tests in May-June, following a Delhi High Court order. The first semester examinations were supposed to be held in November-December.

A notification was issued by SOL on Monday after the Delhi High Court order on November 21. The HC had asked the administration to postpone the examination while hearing a plea by students which asked for the semester system be implemented from next year. The institute has also formed a committee to examine the grievances of the students and to suggest remedies.

The students have been agitating against the implementation of the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) in SOL after the varsity took a decision in August. Under the CBCS, the school of open learning was asked to switch from annual mode to semester mode to bring it on par with other DU colleges.

Harish Gautam, a third year student of SOL and a member of Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), welcomed the notification. The KYS has been a frontrunner in demanding that the semester mode be implemented from next year to allow more time for students to get acquainted with the system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena pool their MLAs at Mumbai Hotel in show of strength

In a show of their strength, Congress-NCP and Shiv Sena pooled their MLAs at Hotel Grand Hyatt on Monday evening. Senior leaders of three parties were present at the meeting Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aaditya Thackeray, Congr...

Turkey tests Russian missile defences despite US threats

Ankara, Nov 25 AFP Turkey began testing on Monday its Russian missile defence system, local media reported, despite repeated calls from the United States that it could lead to sanctions. Planes, including F-16 fighter jets, circled the Murt...

6 held, 3 on the run for selling fake Ayushman Bharat cards

Six persons were held in Rajkot in Gujarat for allegedly issuing bogus health cards under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, the Centres affordable healthcare scheme, police said on Monday. The accused had organised a ca...

UPDATE 2-Canada's labor union says no progress in talks with CN Rail; strike threatens grain exports

A strike at Canadas largest railroad, Canadian National Railway Co., is threatening to slow agricultural exports with more than thirty vessels waiting at Canadas West Coast by Monday to load grain shipments to be shipped to overseas buyers....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019