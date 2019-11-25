International Development News
DUTA plans evaluation boycott, strike from January

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 25-11-2019 23:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 23:44 IST
The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) on Monday called for an evolution boycott and indefinite strike from January in protest against the "non-fulfilment" of their long-standing demands. The DUTA had a general body meeting (GBM) on Monday to discuss and decide upon the course of action to press for the long-pending demands of the teachers.

Teachers expressed their anguish over the DU circular of August 28 that only allows appointment of guest teachers against full-time posts in Departments and colleges, which has adversely impacted the teaching-learning process, a statement from DUTA said. The GBM also called upon the HRD ministry to respond to the demand for a one time regulation for absorption of ad hoc and temporary teachers.

The DUTA GBM also demanded immediate action on a white paper released by them on "Acts of Mis-governance by the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Delhi". In order to press for their demands, the DUTA GBM has decided on a complete Evaluation Boycott of the semester-end examinations and an Indefinite Strike starting from the second week of January in case the HRD ministry and the DU administration do not respond.

