International Development News
Development News Edition

JNU admin's panel recommends concession in utility, service charges for all students

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 11:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 11:35 IST
JNU admin's panel recommends concession in utility, service charges for all students

A high-level committee set up by the Jawaharlal Nehru University administration has recommended that concession in utility and service charges be given to all university students and not only those below poverty line. The committee submitted its report to the university administration on Monday.

The committee scrutinised the estimated utility and service charges in the hostels, which is Rs 2,000 per month (including electricity and water charges of Rs 300). It has recommended that Rs 1,000 per month may be charged in place of Rs 2,000 per month towards utility and service charges for all the students, the varsity said.

The committee has also recommended 75 per cent reduction in utility and service charges for all the eligible BPL students who would be charged Rs 500 in place of Rs 2,000 per month. It is expected that 75 per cent concessions in utility and service charges to eligible BPL category students and 50 per cent concessions to the rest will go down well with the student community and stakeholders at large, it added.

A high-powered committee constituted by the HRD ministry is also likely to submit its report soon. The varsity has seen protest by students over issue of hostel fee hike. The varsity had announced a partial rollback of the hiked fee, but it was not accepted by students.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong to re-open Cross-Harbor Tunnel on Wednesday after protests

Hong Kong authorities will re-open the Cross-Harbor Tunnel on Wednesday morning, a senior official said, restoring a major transit link connecting two sides of the city.The tunnel, which links Hong Kong island to the Kowloon peninsula, was ...

IIM Lucknow team wins 4th season of Samsung E.D.G.E. Campus Program

Skyforce, a team from IIM Lucknow won the fourth season of Samsung E.D.G.E. Campus Program that saw the participation of 3,873 students 1,291 teams from 18 leading institutes from all across the country.This year, Samsungs unique pan India ...

Billie Eilish is Billboard's 2019 Woman of the Year

Singer Billie Eilish will be honoured as Billboards 2019 Woman of the Year on December 12. According to The Hollywood Reporter, pop star Taylor Swift will also be honoured at Billboards event, receiving the inaugural Woman of the Decade awa...

NHL roundup: Stars' 7th straight win ties team mark

Alexander Radulov had two goals and an assist, and John Klingberg had three assists as the Dallas Stars tied a franchise record with their seventh straight victory, 4-2 over the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Monday. Esa Lindell and Jason...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019