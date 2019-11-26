International Development News
Development News Edition

350 additional MBBS seats in Raj medical colleges approved

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 18:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 18:07 IST
350 additional MBBS seats in Raj medical colleges approved

A total of 350 additional seats have been approved for the MBBS course at seven medical colleges in Rajasthan, an official statement said on Tuesday. The medical colleges in Pali, Dungarpur, Churu, Jhalawar, Bharatpur, Bhilwara and RUHS Jaipur will now have 50 additional MBBS seats each for which Rs 420 crore will be spent, the statement quoted state Health and Medical Education Minister Raghu Sharma as saying.

He said Rs 1.20 crore will be spent on each of the 350 MBBS seats. In an effort to improve the basic infrastructural capacity in medical education sector, 15 new medical colleges have been approved in state, besides the increase in PG course seats, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

RBI deputy governor red-flags rising stress in Mudra loans

Reserve Bank deputy governor MK Jain on Tuesday warned bankers about the growing stress in Mudra loans, which has crossed more than Rs 3.21 lakh crore RPT crore system-wide and asked them to monitor such loans closely as unsustainable credi...

The post of constitutional head of Bengal is seriously

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with the TMC government in the state, on Tuesday hit out at it saying the post of the constitutional head of the state has been seriously compromised. The situation is unpr...

Governor is a nominated post. We never had any problem with

Governor is a nominated post. We never had any problem withprevious governors. It needs to be seen who is responsible forthe situation Mamata on Dhankhar....

Phil Simmons impressed with India's pace attack

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons, who is impressed with Indias pace attack said that the latter nation makes the world cricket exciting. I cant say how long ago, but when I first came here, you would have Madan Lal opening the bowling. N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019