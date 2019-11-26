International Development News
Development News Edition

JNU fee hike: HRD Ministry-appointed panel submits report

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 20:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 19:48 IST
JNU fee hike: HRD Ministry-appointed panel submits report
Image Credit: ANI

A panel appointed by the HRD Ministry to look into ways to restore normal functioning of the Jawaharlal Nehru University submitted its report on Tuesday and its recommendations are being studied, officials said. The three-member committee, comprising former UGC chairman V S Chauhan, AICTE chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe and UGC secretary Rajnish Jain, was set up on November 18 to recommend ways to end the impasse between varsity administration and students over a hostel fee hike.

The students have been agitating against the hike for over four weeks. "The three-member panel has submitted its report and the ministry is studying the recommendations," a senior official of the Ministry of Human Resource Development said.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) had on Sunday set up an internal high-level committee for resolution of the ongoing conflict. The seven-member committee had on Monday recommended that concession in utility and service charges be given to all university students and not only to those belonging to below poverty line (BPL) category.

The students' agitation over the hike in hostel fee escalated on November 11 when thousands of them clashed with police outside the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) premises, where the university's convocation was held. Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank was stranded for over six hours at the venue.

The JNU's Executive Council had then announced a partial rollback of the hike for students belonging to the BPL category and not availing any scholarships. However, the protesters dubbed it as an "eyewash". A week later, students staged a march from the JNU campus to the HRD Ministry but were stopped at multiple locations and finally outside the Safdarjung Tomb by police.

The protesters alleged that police personnel baton-charged and manhandled them, including a blind student, a charge which was denied by the force.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Nithyananda ashram: Trace missing sisters, Guj HC tells cops

Gujarat High Court on Tuesday, in response to a habeas corpus filed by the father of two women missing from the Ahmedabad ashram of self-styled godman Nithyananda, directed police to use all available mechanism to trace the duo. A division...

Serbia seizes four tonnes of marijuana in organic food farm

Serbian police raided an organic food farm just outside the capital Belgrade, detaining nine people and seizing almost four tonnes of marijuana, in one of the nations biggest such swoops, the interior ministry said on Tuesday. The police al...

U.S. goods trade deficit narrows sharply in October

The U.S. goods trade deficit fell sharply in October as both exports and imports declined, pointing to a continued reduction in trade flows that have been blamed on the Trump administrations America First policy. The Commerce Department sai...

COLUMN-Global oil consumption remains sluggish: Kemp

Global oil consumption has apparently accelerated since mid-year as lower prices filter through the supply chain, increasing demand and avoiding a big increase in inventories.But all may not be as it seems. Much of the growth has come from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019