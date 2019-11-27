JNU Protest turns national; includes fee hikes throughout the country

The protesting students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Wednesday broadened the scope of their protest by including the fee hikes in all the institutions and universities where students are protesting for roll back. JNU Students' Union (JNUSU), which is leading the protest, also alleged that the government spending on education has gradually decreasing since 2014.

"Central government's expenditure on education has decreased from 4.14 per cent of the total expenditure in 2014 to 3.4 percent in 2019-20," said JNUSU in a tweet. The students' union which was earlier protesting to roll back the 'utility and service charges' in JNU hostels has now included the tuition fee hikes in AIIMS, IITs, TISS and other institutions of the country.

"We fight for students everywhere who are being squeezed by unthinking government and administrative policies. Education is our right to have, not their privilege to give," asserted JNUSU. Devdiscourse in an article on Tuesday has highlighted the fee hike in several other prestigious institutions of the country.

The union also tweeted in support of the students who are protesting against fee hike in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai (Hyderabad Campus).

