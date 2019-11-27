International Development News
Development News Edition

Upgrade skills to compete in global events, Ker minister tells

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 18:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 18:50 IST
Upgrade skills to compete in global events, Ker minister tells

Skill development has become a key factor to vie for honours in global competitions and youngsters in the state should live up to the challenge by upgrading their skills, Kerala Labour Minister T P Ramakrishnan said on Wednesday. Though the state can boast of progress in most of the fields, our skill development needs to be improved with respect to the rising global demand, the minister said.

He was interacting with the winners of World Skills Competitions 2019, Asia Skills Competitions, Euroskill Competitions, India Skills 2018 and Global Skills Australia. Ramakrishnan said the government was giving emphasis on skill development through events like India Skills Kerala 2020, which sets the stage for youngsters to compete in a wide range of vocational and non-vocational skills.

In India Skills Kerala 2020, we have included 42 skill competitions, more than doubling from 20 categories last year. The event was jointly organised by the Industrial Training Department and Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence (KASE), the States Skill Development Mission under the Labour and Skills Department.

The State level winners of India Skills Kerala 2020 will make it to India Skills National 2020, and the national winners will get the opportunity to participate in World Skills 2021, Shanghai, China. Popular skills like cooking and hair-dressing have found entry into the contest list of the India Skills Kerala 2020..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Data on farmer suicide cases not published as info given by states 'untenable': Govt tells RS

National data on farmer suicide cases could not be published by the National Crime Records Bureau NCRB as the information provided by the state governments were untenable, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Red...

FIFA inspection team happy at Salt Lake Stadium infrastructure

An eight-member FIFA inspection team on Wednesday expressed happiness at the state of infrastructure at the Salt Lake Stadium, one of the venues for the 2020 U-17 Womens World Cup. The stadium has already hosted a FIFA World Cup U-17 so the...

Gehlot forms Cabinet sub-committee to look into issues of advocates in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has formed a Cabinet sub-committee to look into issues related to advocates of the state. The chief minister had in the state budget this year announced to form the committee in this regard.The committe...

Pragya refers to Nathuram Godse as 'deshbhakt' in Lok Sabha

BJP member Pragya Thakur referred to Mahatma Gandhis assassin Nathuram Godse as a deshbhakt during a debate in Lok Sabha, triggering a protest by opposition members. When DMK member A Raja cited a statement of Godse on why he killed Mahatma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019