MESC starts training trainers for Worldskills

MESC is proud to announce its "Train the Trainer" program where it seeks to empower trainers on methodology, process and techniques to be provided to candidates for the WorldSkills Competition. The primary objective of TOT program is to introduce the trainers to the changing space of training in the country. With the setting up of Sector Skills Councils and advent of National Occupational Standards (NOS) for various job roles across sectors, it is important for the existing and aspiring trainers to be up-to-date with all these developments. A trainer can deliver great results only when he/she understands the basics and is able to cater to the needs of the learners.

Taking the movement of establishing Authorized World Skills India Training Centers (AWSITC) forward, MESC is conducting the First Training of Trainers (ToT) Program at Hyatt, Pune. The extensive training program focuses on empowering the Trainers on methodology, process, and techniques to be provided to candidates for the WorldSkills Competition. MESC envisages that these trained experts will also support their respective states in the selection and training of candidates.

There are two kinds of ToT models available for trainers: ToT for a New trainer and ToT for an Existing Trainer.

The 'ToT model for a new trainer' entails the training of domain QP and platform skills along with the assessment on both within a period of 10 days, given that the trainer already meets the criteria set by SSCs on educational qualification and industry experience. On passing both the assessments with a minimum score of 80%, the trainer becomes a 'Certified Trainer'.

The 'ToT model for an existing trainer' is the ToT model applicable for Trainers with prior training experience, a minimum of 500 hours. The ToT entails only the assessment and not the training on domain QP and platform skills assessment given that the trainer already meets the criteria set for the educational qualification and industry experience and has a minimum training experience of 500 hours. On passing both the assessments with a minimum score of 80%, the trainer becomes a 'Certified Trainer'. Any mark below 80% would require the trainer to enroll for the 'ToT model for new trainer' if he/she wishes to. The certificate will be issued to the trainers will be valid for 2 years.

