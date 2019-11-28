International Development News
Development News Edition

JNUSU to protest outside HRD ministry on Friday

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 16:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 16:18 IST
JNUSU to protest outside HRD ministry on Friday
Image Credit: (@JNUSUOfficial)

The Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union on Thursday said they will hold a protest outside the HRD Ministry and demand that the recommendations of a committee, constituted to restore the smooth functioning of the varsity, be made public. The protest will be held on Friday, they said.

The HRD Ministry had constituted a three-member high-powered committee to restore the normal functioning of the varsity. The panel had submitted its report to the ministry on Tuesday. The students' union protest is being held to demand that the report be made public and the draft hostel manual, which has provisions for the hostel fee hike, be completely rolled back.

The students have been on a strike for a month against the hostel fee hike. They said the administration is responsible for the academic loss suffered by the students and the semester should be increased.

They said time should be given for all the academic losses incurred. The students also demanded the removal of vice-chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar. The agitation over the hike in hostel fee escalated on November 11 when thousands of students clashed with police outside the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) premises, where the JNU's convocation was being held.

Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' was stranded for over six hours at the venue. The JNU's Executive Council had then announced a partial rollback of the hike for students belonging to the BPL category and not availing any scholarships. However, the protesters dubbed it as an "eyewash".

A week later, students undertook a march from the JNU campus to Parliament but were stopped at multiple locations by police. The protesters alleged that police personnel baton-charged and manhandled them, a charge which was denied by the force.

The varsity had constituted an internal committee to look into the matter which made some suggestions but the students have rejected them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Govt not planning to reduce retirement age in BSNL, MTNL to 50: Dhotre

The government on Thursday said it is not planning to reduce retirement age of employees of state-owned telecom firms BSNL and MTNL to 50 years. The government is not planning to change the retirement age of BSNL and MTNL employees to 50 in...

Essar Steel: Finally bankers expect money next month

Following the recent Supreme Court ruling on Essar Steel resolution plan of ArcelorMittal, the lenders are expecting their money to start flowing in from the Lakshmi Mittal-led company next month. On November 15, the apex court paved the w...

UPDATE 2-N.Korea test fires missiles month before deadline for U.S. to respond on talks

Breaking a month-long lull in missile tests, North Korea fired two short range missiles into the sea off its east coast on Thursday in what appeared to be the latest try out of its new multiple rocket launchers, South Koreas military said. ...

UPDATE 1-Iran dismisses French comments about nuclear deal's dispute mechanism

Iran rejects as irresponsible comments by France that it is seriously considering triggering a mechanism within the Iran nuclear deal that could lead to U.N. sanctions, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Thursday.Irans...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019