JU considering to set up gender-neutral toilets in campus

  • PTI
  • |
  Kolkata
  • |
  Updated: 29-11-2019 12:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 12:04 IST
The Jadavpur University is considering a proposal by the students' union to set up gender-neutral toilets on the campus, varsity authorities said on Friday. The administration has received a proposal for setting up two gender-neutral toilets on the campus that could be used by men, women, and persons of the third gender and is considering it, a senior JU official said.

Noting that the proposal was sent some time ago, Arts Faculty Students Union (AFSU) member Dwaipayan said the union would be happy if the authorities take note of it and set up the gender-neutral toilets. "The proposal is yet to be placed before the panel that looks after developmental works in the campus. We are considering setting up not only gender-neutral toilets but also differently-abled-friendly ones," a professor said.

He said the university has an inclusive culture and that should get reflected in its amenities. Schoolteacher Suchitra Dey, who was Hiranmay Dey before undergoing sex reassignment surgery in 2017, said gender-neutral toilets would be very helpful.

Dey said she faced predicament while using toilets at JU while studying post-graduation in English there before undergoing surgery but got a lot of support from the faculty. "I could not go to men's washroom as I was a woman deep inside even before surgery. Going to women's washroom was also equally difficult. I hope no one goes has to go through such experiences now," said Dey, who is also an LGBT activist.

A student of the International Relations Department said that the demand for gender-neutral toilets has been long- pending and has the support of all the students.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

