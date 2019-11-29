International Development News
Development News Edition

TSRTC workers resume work, CM to hold meet with staff on Dec 1

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 16:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 16:14 IST
TSRTC workers resume work, CM to hold meet with staff on Dec 1

TSRTC workers resume work, CM to hold meet with staff on Dec 1 Hyderabad, Nov 29 (PTI): Employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) resumed their duties on Friday after a prolonged deadlock over their strike. The workmen turned upat their respective bus depots since morning.

Meanwhile, a press statement from the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's office said he would meet with the employees on December 1 to discuss all issues concerning the Corporation and the way forward. Rao has instructed that five members from each bus depots, including two women, should be invited for the meeting on December 1, the release said.

The Chief Minister will discuss threadbare all the issues related to the RTC," it said. Rao on Thursday announced that the Corporation employees, who struck work for 52 days, can resume duties thereby bringing the prolonged impasse in RTC to a close.

The employees had kept off work from October 5 and called it off on November 25, but the RTC management initially did not allow them to rejoin duty, stating that the labour commissioner would take a decision on the matter prolonging the impasse. The RTC management had also said the strike was illegal.

Speaking after a meeting of the state cabinet on Thursday, Rao, while announcing the governments decision to allow RTC workmen to rejoin duties, said his government wanted the survival of the Corporation and the welfare of employees. Expressing himself against employees unions in RTC, Rao has said he would convene a meeting with the workmen soon to discuss the way forward for the loss-making Corporation.

Around 48,000 RTC employees, who began their strike on October 5, withdrew their stir on Monday last though they did not get any positive response from either the RTC management or state government on their demands. The strike was withdrawn to halt and face alleged attempts to privatise the Corporation, RTC employees unions leader Aswathama Reddy said on Monday.

The government and the RTC management adopted a tough stance on the strike by the employees, saying ithad been illegal. Though it held talks with the workmen once, there was no agreement between the two sides on the agenda for talks.

RTC management had, on Monday, said the employeescannot be allowed for work, though they called off the strike, as the labour commissioner would take a call on the strike. The RTC employees had begun their strike with various demands, including merger of the corporation with the government and recruitment to various posts.

However, they subsequently announced they were ready to set aside their demand for merger of the Corporation with government. The government had said the RTC is not in a position to accept the demands of the employees as it has been making losses..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Bottas sets the pace in Abu Dhabi as Vettel crashes

Valtteri Bottas lapped fastest for Mercedes in first practice for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix on Friday while Ferraris Sebastian Vettel spun and hit the barriers to end the session.The Finn lapped the Yas Marina track...

Telangana: Veterinary doctor could have been saved had she called up police instead of sister, says Home Minister Mahmood Ali

Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Friday said the alleged rape and murder of the female veterinary doctor could have been prevented had she called up the police rather than her sister, upon sensing danger. We are saddened by t...

Almost 50 dead, more than 5,000 displaced in Albania quake

Tirana, Nov 29 AFP Forty-nine people died and more than 5,000 have been displaced by the violent earthquake that pulverised homes in Albania this week, the Prime Minister said in a tally of the damage on Friday. The 6.4 magnitude quake that...

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. DEL38 JK-SITUATION No congregational prayers at Srinagars Jamia Masjid for 17th consecutive Friday Srinagar No congregational prayers were offered at Srinagars Jamia Masji...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019