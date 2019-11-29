International Development News
Development News Edition

Haryana Roadways bus conductors, drivers undergoing gender sensitisation training

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 17:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 17:44 IST
Haryana Roadways bus conductors, drivers undergoing gender sensitisation training

Over 10,000 bus drivers and conductors in Haryana Roadways are undergoing gender sensitisation training by Ashoka University under the "safe gaadi" initiative, officials said. The training is being conducted for the last six months under the initiative devised by Haryana Chief Minister's Good Governance Associates (CMGGA) programme, a partnership between state government and Ashoka University.

According to varsity officials, over 10,000 drivers employed with the Haryana Roadways department are being trained. Training is taking place at bus depots in every district over six months and has already been completed in Jhajjar, Rohtak, Sonipat and Gurugram depots.

The "Safe Gaadi" trainings are being delivered with the help of an NGO - Manas Foundation - with funding from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. The CMGGA programme is a strategic collaboration between the Haryana government and Ashoka University initiated in 2016.

Running in its fourth year, the programme provides a platform to 25 young individuals to work closely with the Chief Minister's Office in Haryana for bringing transparency, accountability and efficient service-delivery in the state. The 25 associates are recruited by the university through a competitive process, who are then posted in 22 districts of the state, and are required to work in tandem with their respective Deputy Commissioners and district administration for a period of one-year.

"It has been more than three years now since we took a bold step towards this unique experiment which now serves as an experiential learning model for students interested in the domain of public administration and social development. "The programme positions young associates in each of the districts of Haryana, to work with every level of governance, from the Chief Minister’s Office to the Deputy Commissioner to Panchayati Raj Institutions," said Vineet Gupta, Founder and Trustee, Ashoka University.

PTI GJS GJS TDS TDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dhankhar slams WB Speaker Biman Banerjee for violating

Dhankhar slams WB Speaker Biman Banerjee for violatingprotocol by inviting him to speak at the special session ofAssembly after other dignitaries....

Table-toppers ATK clash with revitalised Mumbai City in ISL

Table-toppers ATK will be eyeing a third consecutive win at home when they host Mumbai City FC in their Indian Super League match here on Saturday. Antonio Habas team sit atop the table with 10 points from five matches and has been exceptio...

UPDATE 1-Wary of China, Germany plans rapid state intervention to protect key industries

Germany set out plans on Friday to create a government committee to step in quickly to protect companies against foreign takeovers, a sign of concern about China and others acquiring its technology. The finalized industrial strategy outline...

Emery axed as Arsenal boss after worst run in decades

London, Nov 29 AFP Unai Emery was sacked as Arsenal manager Friday after less than two years in charge and with the club without a win in seven games, their worst run since 1992. The 48-year-old Spaniard was fired following the 2-1 home def...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019