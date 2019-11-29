Haryana Roadways bus conductors, drivers undergoing gender sensitisation training

Over 10,000 bus drivers and conductors in Haryana Roadways are undergoing gender sensitisation training by Ashoka University under the "safe gaadi" initiative, officials said. The training is being conducted for the last six months under the initiative devised by Haryana Chief Minister's Good Governance Associates (CMGGA) programme, a partnership between state government and Ashoka University.

According to varsity officials, over 10,000 drivers employed with the Haryana Roadways department are being trained. Training is taking place at bus depots in every district over six months and has already been completed in Jhajjar, Rohtak, Sonipat and Gurugram depots.

The "Safe Gaadi" trainings are being delivered with the help of an NGO - Manas Foundation - with funding from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. The CMGGA programme is a strategic collaboration between the Haryana government and Ashoka University initiated in 2016.

Running in its fourth year, the programme provides a platform to 25 young individuals to work closely with the Chief Minister's Office in Haryana for bringing transparency, accountability and efficient service-delivery in the state. The 25 associates are recruited by the university through a competitive process, who are then posted in 22 districts of the state, and are required to work in tandem with their respective Deputy Commissioners and district administration for a period of one-year.

"It has been more than three years now since we took a bold step towards this unique experiment which now serves as an experiential learning model for students interested in the domain of public administration and social development. "The programme positions young associates in each of the districts of Haryana, to work with every level of governance, from the Chief Minister’s Office to the Deputy Commissioner to Panchayati Raj Institutions," said Vineet Gupta, Founder and Trustee, Ashoka University.

PTI GJS GJS TDS TDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)