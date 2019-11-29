International Development News
Central police university, affiliated colleges to come up: Shah

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 20:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 20:38 IST
Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said affiliated colleges will be opened in states after a central police university is set up to train people in the profession. Addressing the valedictory session of the 47th All-India Police Science Congress here, Shah also indicated plans to open another university to teach forensic sciences.

The minister also stressed the need for a change in people's perception about the police force and vice versa. In September, the Union home ministry had announced plans to open a state-of-the-art police university in Greater Noida.

"We are going to build Raksha Shakti University. It will be a central university. The state where there is no police university, a college affiliated to it will be opened. The children who decide to go into professional policing will get education there," he said. Shah said students would learn about policing, forensic science, law and telecommunication among others in the university.

He said provisions should be made to give a priority to passouts of this university as the police would get readymade material. Speaking on the setting up of a national forensic science university, Amit Shah said, "At range-level, there should be a small forensic laboratory and at the state-level a bigger one. We need a trained forensic science manpower, hence, we want a set up a forensic science university."

The minister said the rate of conviction was "very poor" and without punishment to habitual offenders, "sending a good message was impossible". He stressed on bringing a change in people's perception about the police force and vice versa.

He said, "It is our responsibility to see that people's perception of police and police perception of people is changed." "The police is the first responder in any incident and it is our responsibility to increase the quantum of respect towards police among citizens," he added laying emphasis on creating respect among citizens about the force.

The minister also praised UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said nothing could be achieved without motivational leadership. "Today, I can say with pride that the law and order has improved and it is an example of a motivational leadership," he said.

Shah also urged the organisers to hold a special congress to deliberate on the implementation part of the resolutions passed since 1960. The Union minister said more than police reforms, reforms in policing were needed.

He also spoke about changes to be made in the IPC and the CrPC, saying these laws were made when the British ruled the country. Praising the police force, he said, "When we are sitting here and talking about narcotics control, smuggling, terrorism, Naxalism, fake currency and routine law and order, perhaps we do not know that the success that we are looking at has been at the cost of sacrifice of more than 35,000 jawans."

The two-day congress was inaugurated by Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

