International Development News
Development News Edition

Need for degree courses, professional training programmes in Artificial Intelligence: Experts

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 11:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 11:05 IST
Need for degree courses, professional training programmes in Artificial Intelligence: Experts

There is a need for degree courses and professional training programmes in Artificial Intelligence (AI) with the changing technology landscape, according to industry and academic experts. While the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already introduced AI as an optional subject in schools, no full fledged degree courses are available in the area in the country besides few short term courses.

"In the digital era and rapidly-evolving business landscape, AI is influencing a range of industries and altering the job roles. The world is looking at AI for its widespread applications in almost every industry and is considered to be the next big technological shift in industrial and smartphone revolution. The need of the hour is to make AI education more focused and easily available," said Varun Dhamija, Vice President, Pearson Professional Programs (PPP). "According to our recent survey, 60 pc Indians believe that the world is shifting to a model where people participate in education over a lifetime which makes it age agnostic. More and more seasoned professionals, young learners and mid level employees now realise the need for upskilling and formal training in AI and other areas to keep pace with the dynamic job requirements. Given this backdrop, we will definitely see a demand for not only short term or vocational education, but also for AI specific full time courses," he added.

According to Samit Deb, Chief People Officer, Birlasoft, "with great demand for good talent, it is now required more than ever to have managers and leaders spend more time with their people, guiding, coaching and training them in addition to all the technology and AI courses that people take up on-line." "There is a huge spike in the demand of AI-related courses in universities and skilled employees and this gap can only be filled by co-creation of an ecosystem where industry stalwarts and academicians come together by giving more industrial training and internships and by adding new AI-related courses, respectively," he added.

The UAE had last month inaugurated an artificial intelligence university, claimed to be the first in the world, in Abu Dhabi. The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) is offering courses for undergraduate students. It is also accepting applications for its first masters and PhD programmes with classes scheduled to begin on September 20 next year.

"There are huge differences between degree courses solely focused on AI and standalone AI courses by universities, colleges, coaching schools, and other private entities," Anil K Jain, Michigan University professor and Board of Trustees at MBZUAI told PTI. According to Srikanth NR, Managing Director, Human Resources, Accenture Advanced Technology Centers in India, "every industry – from banking to automotive to retail – is being disrupted by Artificial Intelligence. AI is changing the way we work, and transforming how we do business. We believe that continuous learning is the only learning method that can help organisations cope with the rapid changes".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: English teacher fails to read few lines in English during inspection in Unnao govt school

An English teacher in a government school here failed to read a few lines of English from a book after the District Magistrate, Devendra Kumar Pandey, asked her to do so during an inspection of the school in Sikandarpur Sarausi. The inspect...

Final remains of UK truck victims arrive in Vietnam

The final remains of the 39 people found dead in a truck in Britain last month arrived in Vietnam Saturday, the foreign ministry said, returning them to bereft families after weeks of waiting. The victims were among the 31 men and eight wom...

Gehlot hits out at BJP over falling GDP

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday questioned whether the fall of GDP was not an indication of economic recession. Indias GDP growth rate for 2nd quarter of present financial year has fallen to 4.5 per cent, which is the lowe...

I was devastated: Nicole Scherzinger on being denied audition for 'Cats' movie

Singer Nicole Scherzinger says she felt devastated after a casting director refused to take her audition for the big screen adaptation of Cats. The 41-year-old is no stranger to Andrew Lloyd Webbers beloved musical of the same name. She was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019