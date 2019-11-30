International Development News
UK's Belfast varsity explores potential Indian entrance exams for inclusion in admission criteria

A team from UK's Belfast university is working on identifying entrance exams conducted in India whose scores can be accepted by it in its admission criteria, according to Vice Chancellor Ian Greer. The move comes after the varsity had earlier this year announced inclusion of Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) scores in its admission criteria for engineering programmes.

"We are open to accepting scores of entrance exams which are credible and attract quality students. We have not zeroed down on any other courses or exams yet but we have team which is working on identifying the potential entrance exams for their respective courses," Greer told PTI. Greer was in Delhi earlier this month leading a delegation from the varsity to engage with Indian stakeholders and explore potential university and industry partners.

The Vice Chancellor said the recent decision by the UK government to ease visa norms by granting two year post-study work visa is a positive development for both potential students and the country. "It will be a positive development for students and UK. For the past few years we did not have post study work visa and the students had to return home soon. The new visa norms will not only allow students to stay longer in the country but also gain experience in the discipline they have studied in," he said.

The Queen's University situated in Northern Ireland's Belfast, currently has over 200 Indian students enrolled in various programmes, has launched a five-year engagement plan to attract more Indian students. Partnering with Indian institutions and several outreach programmes are among the planned strategies for the five-year plan.

The varsity which is part of the prestigious Russell Group of UK research intensive universities, is organising a summer school in June next year for students planning to pursue management programmes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

