Delhi Police commissioner interacts with students of DPS at its 27th Annual Day function

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Sunday interacted with students of the Delhi Public School at its 27th Annual Day function. The commissioner was accompanied by Suchna Patnaik, president of the Police Families Welfare Society (PFWS), and other high-ranking officials from the Delhi Police, a statement said.

The event was held at Safdarjung Enclave, where 25 solar panels were inaugurated which will be used to produce electricity in the school. During the event, students participated in art exhibitions and musicals, and also performed yoga.

