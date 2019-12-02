International Development News
Not possible to have uniform education syllabus, says minister

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 13:21 IST
Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Monday said it will not be possible to have a uniform education syllabus in the country. "The National Curriculum Framework (NCF), developed by the National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT), sets guidelines and direction for development of syllabi and textbooks at all school stages," he told Lok Sabha.

Since education is a subject in the Concurrent List of the Constitution and a substantial majority of schools are under the jurisdiction of state governments, he said it is for the respective state or union territory governments to decide the syllabus and curriculum. The minister noted that it would not be possible to have a uniform syllabus in the country.

"The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERTs) and State Education Boards either adopt or adapt NCERT's model syllabi and textbooks or develop their own syllabi and textbooks based on NCF, so as to suit the state- specific needs...," he said during the Question Hour. Education boards in states and union territories are set up or recognised by the state or union territory concerned as their Acts.

According to the minister, the common core of NCF includes history of India's freedom movement and constitutional obligations. "These elements cut across subject areas and need to be designed to promote values such as India's common cultural heritage, egalitarianism, democracy and secularism, equality of sex, protection of environment, removal of social barriers and inculcation of scientific temper," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

