International Development News
Development News Edition

Pak police registers cases against organisers, participants of students solidarity march

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 13:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 13:56 IST
Pak police registers cases against organisers, participants of students solidarity march

Police in Pakistan have arrested a youth leader and registered cases against the organisers and participants of a massive students rally recently held across the country demanding restoration of student unions in the campuses, media reports said on Monday. Students union were banned in 1984 by the military dictator Gen Ziaul Haq and were never fully restored despite demand by the students.

Thousands of students in 50 major cities in Pakistan held rallies on Friday demanding restoration of their unions and improvement in educational facilities. The protest termed as the Student Solidarity March was organised and led by the Student Action Committee (SAC) - a representative body of different student groups.

In Lahore, the Civil Lines police on behalf of the State registered a case on sedition charges against the organisers of the march besides 250-300 unidentified participants, the Dawn newspaper reported. Zulfiqar Hameed, a capital city police officer, said the case was registered on behalf of the State because the students were delivering provocative speeches and chanting slogans against the state and its institutions.

A student leader, who was also among the organisers, was arrested by the police. "One of the organisers Alamgir Wazir was arrested two days ago and the police would arrest other people involved in the case as well," he was quoted as saying by the paper.

Wazir, a former Punjab University student who went on to become chairperson of the Pakhtun Council, had gone missing from the campus two days ago. The Pukhtun Council students protested against the arrest of Wazir outside the Punjab University Vice Chancellor's house.

A case under sedition charges has also been registered against Iqbal Lala, father of Mashal Khan, a student of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan was lynched by an angry mob over blasphemy allegations in 2017, the Express Tribune reported. Khan, since his brutal murder, has become a symbol of students’ resistance.

Big gathering of students were also held in Karachi and Lahore which traditionally have been the magnet of students' activities. A rally was also held in front of the Parliament building in Islamabad, demanding that the restriction on student union should be lifted.

Similar rallies were held in the provincial capital of Peshawar and Quetta. Meanwhile, different political leaders, including Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, supported the students' demand to restore the student unions.

This is not the first case registered against students and activists on sedition charges. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said the government would first come out with a code of conduct before allowing political activities at the campuses.

"We will establish a comprehensive & enforceable code of conduct, learning from the best practices in internationally renowned universities, so that we can restore & enable student unions to play their part in positively grooming our youth as future leaders of the country," he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Masatsugu Asakawa to finish Nakao's unexpired term as new ADB President

Masatsugu Asakawa has been unanimously elected President of the Asian Development Bank ADB by its Board of Governors.Mr. Asakawa, 61, currently Special Advisor to Japans Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, will assume office as ADBs 10t...

Rajnath condemns rape, murder of veterinary doctor, says government ready for more stringent law

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday said in Lok Sabha that there cannot be a bigger inhuman act than the rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad last week and the government was willing to bring a more stringent law ov...

Death toll nears 100 in Syria's Idlib: monitor

Beirut, Dec 2 AFP Regime forces and armed groups were locked in heavy clashes Monday on the edge of Syrias last opposition bastion, with 96 fighters killed over two days, a war monitor said. The battles since Saturday on the edge of the jih...

Couldn't speak against BJP govt in MP, roped-in Congress leaders to raise issues: Sumitra Mahajan

Former Lok Sabha speaker and BJP leader Sumitra Mahajan on Monday confessed that she used to rope in Congress leaders to raise important issues when former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government was in power ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019