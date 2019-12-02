UGC has prepared directives to regulate fees charged for pvt universities: HRD minister

The UGC has prepared a set of directives to regulate fees charged by private universities, including the capitation fee, and is seeking suggestions on its website from all stakeholders, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Monday. Nishank was replying to a question in Lok Sabha.

He was asked whether the University Grants Commission is contemplating to introduce regulations to curb the practice of charging capitation fee. Replying to it, the minister said the Commission has prepared the UGC (Fees in professional education imparted by private aided and unaided institutions deemed to be Universities) Regulations, 2019.

These regulations are being placed on the UGC website to solicit comments from all stakeholders. A final decision will be taken after receipt of comments from them, he said.

