JNUTA demands report on fee hike issue be made public

The Jawaharlal University Nehru Teachers' Association on Monday staged a march to demand that the report of a high-powered committee set up by the Centre on the fee hike issue be made public.

They started their march from Janpath but were stopped near Shastri Bhawan by police.

A delegation of JNUTA office-bearers was escorted to the ministry by police.

