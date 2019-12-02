JNUTA demands report on fee hike issue be made public
The Jawaharlal University Nehru Teachers' Association on Monday staged a march to demand that the report of a high-powered committee set up by the Centre on the fee hike issue be made public.
They started their march from Janpath but were stopped near Shastri Bhawan by police.
A delegation of JNUTA office-bearers was escorted to the ministry by police.
