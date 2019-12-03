New national education policy will be in public domain very soon: HRD ministry

The new national education policy will be in the public domain very soon, secretary in the HRD Ministry said on Tuesday, while Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank asserted that it will establish glory of India in the world. Addressing the Swachh Campus Ranking, 2019, event for higher educational institutions at AICTE, Pokhriyal appealed to the students to pledge for saving a litre of water everyday and encourage their near and dears ones also to do so.

Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) Secretary, Higher Education, R Subramanian said the new national education policy will be in the public domain very soon. Nearly 7,000 higher educational institutions participated in the third Swachhata Ranking, 2019, out of which 52 were awarded in clean and smart campus, one student one tree, Jal Shakti Abhiyan and Solar Urja Lamp categories.

