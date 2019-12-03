Speaker pulls up minister for failing to give reply in House

State Law Minister Moloy Ghatak was pulled up by Speaker Biman Banerjee on Tuesday for failing to specify the number of law colleges in the state. Trinamool Congress MLA from Patashpur, Jyotirmoy Kar, in his starred question, had sought to know how many law colleges exist in Bengal.

Ghatak, in his reply, said barring National University of Juridical Sciences (NUJS), which enjoys an autonomous status, several law colleges of repute function in Bengal under the aegis of the state government. He, however, could not give the exact number. To another question, the minister told the Assembly that 81,422 lawyers were registered with various bar councils.

The speaker said Ghatak, being the law minister, should have been aware of the number of law colleges in the state. He also called for better coordination between the government departments..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)