Marking of matric exam scripts to end on 14 Dec

The marking of matric exam scripts, which commenced on 30 November, will end on 14 December 2019, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi confirmed on Tuesday.

This follows what the MEC described as "smooth matric examinations", which commenced on 27 October and ended on 26 November 2019.

"We are satisfied that the examinations have been conducted with integrity and without serious challenges, despite the load shedding that was experienced during the writing of CAT [Computer Applications Technology]," said Lesufi.

Matric results will be announced on 7 January 2020 by the National Department of Basic Education, while Gauteng will host top achievers and announce the provincial results on 8 January 2020.

Lesufi made the announcement at a media briefing on the 2019 academic year review.

"Matric performance signals a critical moment in the schooling career of our children. We have, however, go beyond the narrow focus on matric results because we recognize that the learning foundation is laid well before that time," said the MEC.

In light of this, Lesufi said his department has focused its monitoring of school and learner performance at the lower grades as well, specifically, the exit grades of every phase.

"We have also enhanced our support for school management teams (SMTs), who are at the coalface of supporting teaching and learning. Finally, we are putting systems in place in order to be able to report on primary school results, as mandated by the Premier [Makhura] in the post-Elections SOPA [State of the Province] 2019," said the MEC.

In the State of the Province Address of 2018, Premier David Makhura had announced key initiatives for the Education Department in the province.

These included the launch of Schools of Specialisation, facilitating a Technical High Schools Summit, facilitating a Primary Schools SMT Summit, and meeting school principals and SGBs in order to improve governance, among others.

"We committed to accelerating delivery of these key interventions over the first 100 days of the new term. I can proudly say that the excellent progress we have made speaks to the level of commitment we are making to transform the education sector in Gauteng.

"The successful response to key matters in the 100-day programme reflects our commitment to making education as inclusive as possible," said Lesufi.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)