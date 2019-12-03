DU invites suggestions for centenary celebrations in 2022

Delhi University on Tuesday urged various stakeholders to send suggestions for the varsity's centenary celebrations in 2022. The university was established in 1922 by an act of the then Central Legislative Assembly.

The University is going to reach a historic milestone of completing 100 years of its establishment in 2022, the varsity said. To mark this historic occasion, DU invites suggestions from stakeholders for the centenary celebrations. All stakeholders, especially alumni, are requested to submit their suggestions online, the varsity said.

