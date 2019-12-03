Left Menu
DU teachers' association to go on indefinite strike from Wednesday

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 03-12-2019 23:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 23:45 IST
The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) will be go on an indefinite strike from Wednesday in support of their demand that a circular mandating appointment of guest teachers be withdrawn. The strike might affect the ongoing examinations in the varsity as the DUTA has urged all teachers to stay away from exam duties.

The decision to go on strike has been made on the basis of August 28 DU circular which mandates that only appointment of guest teachers can be made against substantive vacancies arising for the first time in the current academic session. The DUTA also wrote letters to the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the HRD Ministry on Tuesday to intervene immediately to end the crisis which has emerged due to a letter issued by the university.

The DUTA criticised the vice-chancellor for not taking any concrete steps to resolve the crisis in the university. It urged the teachers to stay away from invigilation, evaluation and any other official duties.

"Superintendents and Deputy Superintendents are urged to tender resignations and relieve themselves from all duties related to the conduct of the examinations. Similarly, CEC coordinators/incharges should tender their resignations," the DUTA said. Colleagues are, however, requested not to stop students from taking exams, it added.

The DUTA said it will organise a massive protest and gherao the vice-chancellor. It also urged staff associations to ensure that teachers stay away from invigilation duties.

"DUTA teams along with staff associations will ensure evaluation Boycott. DUTA teams will also meet principals of colleges who have kept renewal of ad-hoc teachers' tenure in abeyance and have not released salaries," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

