Gamified Learning for Tribal, Public & Private School Students & Scholarships of Upto Rs. 50 Crore via STEPapp Created by 400 IITians

Mr. Amitabh Bachchan gave a clarion call of 'Apna Kal Khud Banao' to students as India's first-of-its-kind Gamified Learning Ed-Tech app, STEPapp was unveiled by Eduisfun Technologies Pvt. Ltd. with an aim to revolutionize K-12 education in the country.

STEPapp's vision is to provide universal access to quality education to every child in the country via technology. And this app is the first STEP in their mission to create a bank of meritorious children for the country, removing the barriers of social, economic, gender, region and learning inequity. The app works on the most basic smartphone with minimal data requirement. The pricing is such that it is accessible to most people in India.

Mr. Praveen Tyagi, Founder & CEO, Eduisfun Technologies Pvt. Ltd., said, "STEPapp redefines Ed-Tech in India by giving children universal access and a level playing field by leveraging gamified learning, story-telling, scholarships and benefits for all stakeholders such as parents, teachers and education policy makers. Accessible to every child in the country, anytime and anywhere, STEPapp inspires students, engages parents and empowers educators, to ensure that students achieve their full potential. Our Student Talent Enhancement Program (S.T.E.P.) will help create a bank of meritorious children, who will be the assets and future of our country." He added,"STEPapp has 4 Aces – it is Accessible, Affordable, Adaptive and Attractive for those who want to build their own future. STEPapp's Board syllabus is mapped to the curriculum of school boards such as ICSE and CBSE. Students can get conceptual clarity in a fun way and their speed and accuracy is gauged. Parents and teachers get detailed reports of the student's progress, strengths and weaknesses via sms-email on a real time basis. STEPapp will make every child reach their fullest potential and convert them into a national asset who contributes to a better country and planet."

Mr. Amitabh Bachchan said, "The future of our country lies in the education of our children. Praveen Tyagi's STEPapp has made learning interesting and rewarding for students. Teaching children through games is an innovative step. My best wishes are with Mr. Tyagi's team comprising 400 IITians, who have helped create an innovation like STEPapp."

STEPapp will launch many other apps in the future to gamify education and introduce newer ways to learn. STEPapp comes from the IITian's PACE family, a group which has 20 years of experience in creating success stories for kids, some of whom are now change-makers at leading companies across the world. It is this experience which makes STEPapp confident about the learning methodology it is introducing to revolutionize the K-12 education in India.

STEPapp starts with building Math and Science proficiency via two programs – STEP Scholar and STEP Learn.

STEP Learn is the learning program for grades 5-11 mapped to complete math and science syllabus of CBSE and ICSE. It breaks down tough concepts into easy to understand capsules and then tests the children on their learning – in a gamified format. Students cannot move on to next learning capsule until they answer all question correctly. And hence it ensures that the kids have conceptual clarity before they move on.

STEP Scholar is the scholarship program which gives an opportunity of a lifetime for students to build their own future with scholarships ranging from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 1 crore from a total pool of Rs. 50 crore .

In addition to the big scholarships, students can also win next grade's STEP Learn free basis their performance.

Mentorship and guidance for the winners through 400+ IITians and Doctors will be continuous. Once STEPapp identifies merit, they will handhold these kids to success.

Registrations for STEP Scholar program have already begun. Students from 5th to 11th standards are eligible to register in this program.

STEPapp has several prominent strategic alliance partners such as YES Bank as banking partner, PACE as knowledge partner, PayTM and iCollege as strategic alliance partners. STEPapp is energised by 400+ IITians and Doctors from PACE IIT & Medical Entrance Coaching.

STEPapp was unveiled by Mr. Praveen Tyagi (MD, PACE IIT & Medical; and Founder CEO, Eduisfun Technologies) in the presence of distinguished academicians and corporate honchos - Mrs. Manisha Verma (IAS, Principal Secretary, Tribal Development Department, Government of Maharashtra), Mr. Sainath Durge (BMC Education Committee Member, MCGM), Mr. Brian D. Seymour (Principal, G D Somani School, Cuffe Parade), Mrs. Jyoti Gupta (Principal and Head K12 – DPS), Mr. Ramakrishnan Ramamurthi (Chief Executive, Polycab India), Mr. Ashish Katta (MD, iCollege Group), Mr. Vineet Rai (iCollege Group), Mr. Sanjeev Tyagi (IPS Officer, SSP Bijnor), Mr. Vijay Raaz (actor), Mr. Sandeep Singhal (B.Tech IIT Roorkee), Chief Business Officer of EduisFun Technologies, Corporate icon Mr. Deepak Parekh (Chairman, HDFC Group) and advertising icon Mr. Piyush Pandey (Chief Creative Officer Worldwide and Executive Chairman, India, Ogilvy Group) shared their views on video.

Mr. Deepak Parekh, Chairman, HDFC Group, said, "India has tremendous growth and one of the pre-requisites to achieve this kind of growth is education. We have to make education acceptable and enjoyable for students by transforming teaching. The entire education system has to change towards storytelling and gamified learning. One more interesting way is to induce competitiveness in the game form where students compete with each other to solve the puzzle in quick time and then the winners get prizes or recognition. I wish Eduisfun and Praveen Tyagi best of luck in their endeavour."

Mr. Piyush Pandey, Chief Creative Officer Worldwide and Executive Chairman, India, Ogilvy Group, said, "Along with Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, I am privileged and honoured to be part of the fantastic journey of a lifetime that Mr. Praveen Tyagi has embarked upon with STEPapp. I grew up in a middle class household with 9 siblings but our father gave us three things - education, exposure and opportunity. India has a fantastic tradition of good teachers but we are unfortunate that these teachers are not sufficient to cater to the large number of students. In many parts of India, bright students have to make a hard choice between the pen and the Parivar (family). STEPapp's Student Talent Enhancement Program is a fantastic way of gamified education - inexpensive, friendly and futuristic."

STEPapp has been successfully implemented in 16 Eklavya Model Residential Schools run by The Tribal Development Department under the Maharashtra Government. All Andheri Municipal Corporation Schools will run the STEPapp after running a trial with the students.

About STEPapp and Eduisfun Technologies

Today's young generation is tech savvy and children spend a colossal amount of their time and energy in playing games. They are unimpressed by conventional learning system as there is a need to make learning more engaging, relevant and charismatic to capture their attention for long. Inarguably, due to fun element of video games, children remain hooked up to them for long and master its basics effortlessly. That's why the core team of Eduisfun – Mr. Praveen Tyagi (B.Tech IIT Delhi), Mr. Jatin Solanki (B.Tech IIT Bombay), Mr. Sandeep Singhal (Chief Business Officer, Physics Mentor and B. Tech, IIT Roorkee) and Mr. Gaurav Goyal (CTO, M.Tech, IIT Delhi) - came up with a new ideology of "Play to learn" so as to make education really appealing to youngsters.

Through its gamified format, STEPapp gives children conceptual clarity in math and science. The content in STEPapp is created by a passionate team of 400+ IITians and doctors, who have worked for over 5 years on the concept delivery in a unique gamified format. The team of IITians and doctors have expertise in their domains and have years of experience in teaching and training children for various competitive exams like IITJEE, BITSAT, NEET, AIIMS, Olympiads, TOEFL, SAT and other national and international-level competitive examinations. In short, STEPapp is backed by PACE, India's leading education brand helping students prepare for IIT, Medical and other leading examinations.

Eduisfun offers high-quality content for Class 1 to Class 10th CBSE/ICSE/SSC and Olympiad in the form of:

(A) Gamified Learning Slate/Kit with edugames designed as quest full of mysteries, coins, challenges & rewards

(B) Chapters blended with games for tech savvy generation, so as to make learning more fun as per the curriculum of respective board; (C)- Adaptive program that allows student to master one concept at a time to achieve their full potential.

(C) STEPapp has two options: Board Syllabus and STEP Scholarships. Board Syllabus is mapped to the curriculum of the entire school syllabus (CBSE & ICSE, grades 6-10, more coming soon) STEP Scholarships (available at just ₹ 500) has about 20 chapters from the entire syllabus designed specifically for a Mega National Scholarship Exam for students currently in grades 5th-11th.

(D) STEPapp will find ways to inspire kids to do their best and claim the success due to them - By creating exciting content across all platforms. By inspiring kids to observe, to learn, experiment and apply knowledge around them. By giving them opportunities to showcase their talent. By rewarding them well. By helping secure their future.

(E) STEPapp makes it easy for students to learn each topic of their curriculum within short span of time. Students will be equipped with EduGames kit that will help them continue gamified learning throughout the academic year. It helps students to improve their academic standard by identifying weak areas and providing remedial solutions to the same.

