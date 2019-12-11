Over 30 JNU teachers condemn 'unprovoked police brutality' against protesting students

Over 30 teachers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Wednesday condemned the "unprovoked police brutality" on the peaceful protest marches of varsity students against the hostel fee hike.

The police have lathi-charged assembled and marching students thrice since November 11, the day of the JNU Convocation, 31 members of the JNU's Faculty Feminist Collective said.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the unprovoked police brutality on the peaceful protest marches of JNU students against the illegal adoption of a revised hostel manual by the JNU administration and the proposed steep rise in fees," they said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)