Left Menu
Development News Edition

New rule to curb varsity autonomy, claim teachers' bodies

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 13:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 13:16 IST
New rule to curb varsity autonomy, claim teachers' bodies

Two university teachers' bodies of West Bengal on Wednesday termed a new rule tabled in the Assembly to check direct communications between the chancellor and the varsities as "dangerous" for the autonomy of the educational institutes. The Jadavpur University Teachers Association (JUTA) and the All Bengal University Teachers' Association (ABUTA) criticised the rule that said all communications between the two sides would henceforth be routed through the higher education department.

The governor is the chancellor of all the state-run universities. "The universities will become an extension of the Bikash Bhavan (higher education department headquarters) from now on. Vice-Chancellors who are also academicians are greatly humiliated by the rule," JUTA general secretary Partha Pratim Roy told PTI.

"Power to intervene into the academic matters of a university, either at the hands of the governor or the state government, is equally dangerous," ABUTA general secretary Goutam Maity said. However, Higher Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Tuesday said the department will never interfere in the academic activities of any state university.

The new law is only aimed at keeping the higher education department posted about any important decision taken by a university at the meeting of its highest-decision making body and to ensure proper fund allotment, he said. The rule came in the wake of continued acrimonious relations between Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and the Trinamool Congress government on various issues including his recent visits to the Calcutta University and Jadavpur University to attend their Syndicate and Court meetings respectively.

The new rule stipulates "Every communication proposed to be made by the Chancellor to any State-aided University shall be routed through the (higher education) department." It will also allow vice-chancellors to call meetings of their highest decision making bodies in consultation with the higher education department, and not the chancellor as is the practice..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Aramco IPO to help Saudi economic shift from oil - finance minister

Saudi Aramcos listing will boost the kingdoms efforts to diversify from oil as the bulk of proceeds will be injected in domestic projects, while the global buzz surrounding the deal will help lure foreign capital, the finance minister said....

FOREX-Dollar grinds higher on hopes for tariff delay; Swedish crown surges

The U.S. dollar clawed higher on Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting and drew some support from hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump will delay the imposition of tariffs on Chinese goods.The notable m...

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at World Court

Myanmar leader Aung Sun Suu Kyi arrived on Wednesday at the International Court of Justice in The Hague shortly before her country presents its defence against a suit alleging genocide of its Rohingya minority.Suu Kyi is expected to begin h...

Infosys Awarded UN Global Climate Action Award in Carbon Neutral Now Category at COP 25

Infosys is the first Indian corporate to receive this award BENGALURU, India, Dec. 11, 2019 PRNewswire -- Infosys NYSE INFY, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, was presented with the prestigious United Nat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019