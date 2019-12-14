Left Menu
Anti-CAB protests: Jamia announces vacation till Jan 5, cancels exam

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 14:53 IST
The Jamia Millia Islamia on Saturday declared vacation till January 5 and cancelled all exams in view of the tense situation in the university due to students' protest against the amended citizenship act.

"All exams postponed. New dates to be announced in due course of time. Vacation declared from December 16 to January 5. University will reopen on January 6, 2020," a senior university official said.

The university turned into a virtual battlefield on Friday when students and policemen clashed with each other as students tried to march to Parliament in protest against the legislation.

