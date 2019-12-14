Left Menu
Development News Edition

JNU VC says students tried to attack him on campus

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 23:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 23:32 IST
JNU VC says students tried to attack him on campus
JNU has been seeing protests for one-and-a-half months over the increase in fee and students have boycotted exams over the issue. Image Credit: ANI

JNU Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on Saturday claimed that a group of 15-20 students surrounded him "in a violent manner" on the campus and abused and tried to attack him but the university security staff and police personnel rescued him. However, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union said the VC ran way when the students confronted him with questions on a hike in hostel fees and accused him of spreading falsehood.

JNU has been seeing protests for one-and-a-half months over the increase in fee and students have boycotted exams over the issue. The protests had turned violent once, forcing the administration to roll back the hike partially, but the students say they want a complete rollback. The VC said he was surrounded by students when he had gone to oversee how the exams were going. He said around 4.30 pm, he and other officials came out of the administration block and visited the School of Biotechnology, which is within 100 meters of the administration block. Thereafter, they went to the School of Arts and Aesthetics.

"When we were coming back, 15-20 students in a violent manner surrounded me with an intention to physically assault me. They were planning to attack me and were very abusive," he told PTI. He said he was rescued by security guards and policemen in civil clothes who tried to take him away in a security vehicle but the crowd did not allow it.

"I got off the vehicle and moved ahead of the crowd by 20-30 meters," Kumar said. "And then I got into my car. They damaged the car and didn't allow the car to move. My driver's presence of mind helped and he reversed the car and rescued me."

After he left, Kumar said, the students entered the administration block and ransacked it in violation of the Delhi High Court order which prohibits protests within 100 meters of the building. He said the security personnel will be able to recognize the students as photos and videos were available.

When asked about the possibility of disciplinary action against the students, he said proceedings would be started against them and he will also be filing a police complaint. Earlier this week, the court had asked the police to ensure security when the vice-chancellor and other officials entered the administration block, which the students had been occupying for over a month.

Countering Kumar's charge, JNUSU said the vice-chancellor, "who does not hold any dialogue with the students", this evening visited the School of Arts and Aesthetics and students questioned him about the fee hike. "Instead of answering questions, he ran away from the spot. It is shameful that not only while leaving, his car tried to run over a student, whilst injuring other students near his car, but after going back he is telling complete lies and falsehood," the students' body said in a statement.

They accused the VC of calling the police in large numbers and transforming the administration block into a police camp. The JNUSU urged the VC to have a dialogue with them. But the VC said he held a meeting with hostel presidents and student leaders and claimed that students were more or less convinced with the hostel charges and they are no longer an issue.

"The students (who attacked me) have some other motives. There is a small group of students who are trying to damage the future of innocent students who want to give exams. They have crossed all levels of civility," he said. The JNU Teachers' Federation, a group of teachers that has broken away from JNUTA, called the alleged attack on VC and other officials "condemnable and horrifying".

"Needless to add, every section of the JNU community has every right to protest but within the rules and norms of democratic principles," they said in a statement. JNUTF demanded an immediate inquiry and severe action against the perpetrators.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Watford didn't score when they had chances: Klopp after victory

After beating Watford, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said their opponents lacked the ability to capitalise on the chances they got in the match. Liverpool secured a 2-0 victory over Watford on Saturday in the Premier League.At 1-0, thats t...

Rajasthan: Bank issues notice for 50 paise, refuses to deposit it

Narrating his ordeal about how a public bank had allegedly pasted a notice on his door for 50 paise that was due, and then refused to take it Jitendra Singh here said that he will sue the bank. The case pertains to Khetri of Jhunjhunu distr...

Ankur Garg appointed as chief commercial officer at AirAsia India

AirAsia India on Sunday announced the appointment of Ankur Garg as its chief commercial officer CCO, a role in which he will be in-charge of areas such as network and revenue management, marketing and sales, and cargo.Garg had quit as the v...

2 clerics killed, one injured in road accident near UP's Muzaffarnagar

Two people were killed and one was injured when a motorcycle they were riding was hit by a speeding truck on the Dehradun-Delhi national highway near the Bagowali bypass, around 15 km from here, police said on Sunday. Intazar 24 and his bro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019