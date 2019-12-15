Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 1.2 lakh users avail internet services at facilitation centres in Srinagar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 20:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 20:07 IST
Over 1.2 lakh users avail internet services at facilitation centres in Srinagar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Over 1.2 lakh users have availed internet services since August at different facilitation centers set up by the district administration in Srinagar, an official spokesman said on Sunday. The figure include students and businessmen apart from officials of government departments, the spokesman said.

He said while businessmen and government officials together add up to over 20,000 users, the number of students who availed of the facility at various facilitation centers in the district add up to over 1 lakh users. Internet services across all platforms continue to remain suspended in the Kashmir valley since August 5, when the Centre abrogated Article 370 provisions and announced bifurcation of the state into two Union territories which came into effect on October 31.

Soon after the suspension of internet services in August, the Srinagar administration set up internet facilitation centers at various places for those requiring it. "While students are being offered prioritized facilitation there, the centers are open for all including businessmen and government officials," the spokesman said.

To ensure trouble-free access, the spokesman said each of these centers have been equipped with several internet-enabled computers with operators to provide assistance wherever required. Earlier this month, 11 additional facilitation centers were set up across the city to enable aspirants to register for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

CAA Protests: MHA in regular touch with Delhi Police

The Union Home Ministry is in regular touch with the Delhi Police following violent protests that rocked Jamia Millia University and its adjoining areas but is yet to seek a report on it, officials said on Monday. Officials said that the pr...

Rappler journalist Ressa launches defence in Philippine libel case

Manila, Dec 16 AFP Philippine journalist Maria Ressa said Monday she would not be silenced as she launched her defence against a libel charge that press advocates call an attempt to curb her news sites critical coverage of President Rodrigo...

Essar Steel resolution to boost Q3 number: SBI chief

State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar on Monday said the resolution of Essar Steel will boost profitability in the third quarter of the current financial year. Besides, resolution of other stressed assets which are in the pipeline wil...

Police entered univ campus without permission: Jamia VC Najma Akhtar

Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Monday asserted that the varsity will not tolerate police presence on campus and demanded a high-level inquiry into the crackdown on university students. Police entered the campus without...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019