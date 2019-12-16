Left Menu
Te Taumata Aronui to work on tertiary education policy for Māori

“Te Taumata Aronui is an opportunity for Māori and the Crown to work more closely on changes to the tertiary education system,” Chris Hipkins said.

“I will finalize the Terms of Reference for Te Taumata Aronui with the Group early in the new year. I look forward to sitting down with the members to set a work programme,” Chris Hipkins said. Image Credit: Twitter(@WB_AsiaPacific)

Education Minister Chris Hipkins has announced the members of Te Taumata Aronui, a group to work with the Government on tertiary education policy from a Māori community and employer perspective.

"We have heard that Māori want to be involved in the Crown's work to re-design our education system so it works better for Māori.

"Te Taumata Aronui will help develop our tertiary education system, including through the Reform of Vocational Education, so that it better supports the aspirations, and reflects the needs, of Māori learners, communities and employers.

"Māori are significant employers with social and economic goals, with an estimated national Māori asset base valued at over $50 billion. This is particularly important for regional New Zealand, and for primary and export sectors.

"The Group will provide independent recommendations and advice to Ministers and work with officials on how tertiary education can better respond to the needs of Māori learners, communities and employers and help improve learner and community outcomes.

"I will finalize the Terms of Reference for Te Taumata Aronui with the Group early in the new year. I look forward to sitting down with the members to set a work programme," Chris Hipkins said.

Te Taumata Aronui members are Professor Wiremu Doherty, Maru Nihoniho (MNZM), Te Ahukaramū Charles Royal, Mereraina Piripi, Dr. Eruera Prendergast-Tarena, Brendon Green, Mamaeroa Merito, and Dr. Wayne Ngata who will chair the Group.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

