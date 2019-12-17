CAA,Jamia varsity incident:students stage sit in at campuses

Students of different universities in the city on Tuesday staged a sit in at their campuses, protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act and police action on their counterparts in Jamia Millia University in Delhi. Students from Osmania University and other educational institutions squatted in front of the Arts College on the OA campus and raised slogans against the BJP government and Delhi Police like "We want Justice", "Want Democracy, Not Dictatorship", among others.

They also took out a rally inside the campus, holding placards that read "CAB is anti-Constitution" and "We Stand with AMU and Jamia". The students also tried to take out a candlelight and torchlight rally inside the OA premises, but were prevented from doing so and later dipersed, a police official told PTI.

A large number of students of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) also protested on the varsity's campus. Expressing solidarity with the students of Jamia Milia and Aligarh Muslim University, the MANUU University Teachers' Association on Tuesday took out a "peaceful" march on their campus.

They were also joined by MANUU Employees Welfare Association, MANUU Administrative Officers' Association and around 300 teaching and non-teaching staff. "Representatives of all three associations expressed solidarity with the students of MANUU, who are asking for justice for fellow friends in JMI and AMU and protection of constitutional morality against CAA since the last three days," a representative of MANUUTA said.

On Monday, scores of students of different universities here had staged protests against CAA and the police action on their counterparts at Jamia University in Delhi. Expressing solidarity with the students of Jamia Milia and Aligarh Muslim University, the students had staged demonstrations and raised slogans against the Narendra Modi government and Delhi Police atMANUU, University of Hyderabad (UoH) and Osmania University.

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) Student's Union said it planned to stage a protest on the UoH campus tonight on what it termed was the "communal agenda of the RSS-BJP" with regard to CAA and NRC..

