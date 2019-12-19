Left Menu
Protesting Madras University students 'brought outside' campus

  PTI
  Chennai
  Updated: 19-12-2019 00:22 IST
  Created: 19-12-2019 00:18 IST
A section of students of the Madras University who were staging a protest against the amended citizenship law inside the varsity's campus was on Wednesday night "brought outside" by the police. "About 20 of us on protest inside the campus were brought outside by police. Now, we are at the Triplicane police station," Ragu Prasath, a student coordinator told PTI.

When asked if the students will be let off or arrested, police declined to comment. The students' were protesting against the law since Monday and had said they were determined to pursue their agitation further.

Earlier in the day, actor-politician Kamal Haasan visited them to express his solidarity. He spoke to them from behind the main gate since he was not allowed to enter.

Haasan demanded withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as it was "autocratic" and "draconian." "They did not allow me inside," the actor said, adding he visited the varsity to be the "defender" of students.

Since the Madras University has declared a holiday, scores of hostel students at its Taramani campus have been left without food since the kitchens, too, were shut, he claimed. An ally of the DMK, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi held a "siege Chief Minister K Palaniswami's residence" protest here, saying the CAA was against the Constitution and passed with an intent to divide the nation on "communal, linguistic" lines.

Students of various colleges, including the New College here and another in Tiruchirappalli, staged protests on their campuses. Besides, a section of students held a protest on the state-run Bharathiyar varsity campus in Coimbatore and was removed from the premises in view of the convocation in which Governor Banwarilal Purohit took part, police said.

Also, students of a private college and a group of lawyers belonging to the All India Lawyers Union and the People's Union of Civil Liberties staged a demonstration near the Coimbatore district complex. A posse of police personnel was posted in the periphery of all institutions where protests were held and the gates were closed to ensure protesters do not go over to the roads.

Also, police deployment continued to be on at the Marina, the main campus of the Madras varsity. Police said their presence was for the "safety of the students."

Two students, who were picked up by police were sent back late on Tuesday night, Ragu Prasath told PTI, adding their protest would continue. The two were picked up for questioning over allegedly inciting students of affiliated colleges to join the stir at the varsity's Marina campus.

The varsity, according to the protesting students, has declared a holiday till January 2. Students who sat near the main entrance of the sprawling campus, which is just opposite the famous Marina beach, raised slogans against the Centre, the BJP, its students' body ABVP, and the RSS.

The protesting students are seeking withdrawal of the CAA. They are also protesting the police action on students of the Jamia Milia University in Delhi and opposing the proposed nationwide NRC. Madras University is one of the oldest in the country and students of the varsity are among others in Tamil Nadu who have been protesting against the CAA.

