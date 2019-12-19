Left Menu
Development News Edition

VCs of Assam varsities appeal for peace and harmony

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 16:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 16:20 IST
VCs of Assam varsities appeal for peace and harmony

Vice-Chancellors of about 20 government and private universities in Assam, which experienced mass protests against the amended Citizenship Actand mayhem, has appealed to students on Thursday not to endanger their future but help in maintaining peace and harmony in the state. The appeal by the VCs, published in some newspapers here, pointed out that the prevailing situation in the state may affect the future of the student community.

"It is everybodys duty to ensure that the educational system in the state remains healthy. "Students and all sections of the society should cooperate with the university authorities to ensure that the educational calendar including the scheduled examinations are held without any disruption," the appeal said.

"In this era of globalisation, we want the student community of Assam to march hand in hand with the students of the world," the vice-chancellors said. The students are the future resources of the state and the vice-chancellors are always there as their guardians, they said.

"We appeal to all students and their guardians to cooperate in maintaining the age-old traditions of Assams peace, harmony, unity, brotherhood and friendly relations in the state," they said. The appeal has been signed by Vice-chancellors of Gauhati University, National Law University, Assam Agricultural University, Dibrugarh University, Tezpur University, Bodoland University, Krishnakanta Handique State Open University, Srimanta Sankardeva University of Health Sciences, Madhavdev University, Bhattadev University, Rabindra Nath Tagore University, Assam Women University, Majuli Cultural University, Kumar Bhaskarvarma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University, Assam Science and Technology University Assam Rajiv Gandhi Samabay University and Royal Global University.

The appeal was also signed by the Pro Vice- chancellor of Assam Downtown University, registrars of Cotton State University and Kaziranga University. PTI DG TR ESB KK KK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Sudanese celebrate uprising anniversary, demand justice for victims

Hundreds of thousands of people marched in cities across Sudan on Thursday to celebrate the first anniversary of the start of the uprising that toppled long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir and demand justice for people killed in protests. Waving ...

Roy, Hetmyer could be x-factor cricketers for us: DC co-owner Jindal

Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal on Thursday said he was satisfied with the players his franchise bought during the IPL auction as the likes of Englishman Jason Roy and West Indian Shimron Hetmyer could be the x-factor cricketers he was...

Five arrested for duping 'hundreds of people' with credit card offers

Five men were arrested in Greater Noida on Thursday for allegedly duping hundreds of people on the pretext of providing credit card offers, police said. The police have recovered 50 sim cards and 17 mobile phones from their possession and a...

US STOCKS-Wall St stays near record high as Mnuchin says trade pact to be signed in Jan.

Wall Street hovered near record highs on Thursday as U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Washington and Beijing would sign an initial trade deal in early January, with traders also shrugging off the impeachment of President Donald T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019